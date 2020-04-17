Manipur govt provides financial assistance to over 3000 stranded people

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said financial assistance has been provided to 3,771 people of the state who are stranded across the country due to the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19.

He said the state government was also taking care of those staying in old age homes. Speaking to reporters while visiting an Old Age Home at Kongba in Imphal East district, the chief minister said: “till now, Rs 2000 has been provided to 3,771 stranded people outside the state through DBT.” The remaining stranded people who have registered at the website Tengbang.in launched to provide assistance to those stranded people will also be given financial help in the coming few days. (PTI)