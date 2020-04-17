Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Nagaland’s COVID-19 war room on job 24×7

Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio visits COVID-19 war room headed by the Chief Secretary.

GUWAHATI: Nagaland government has set up a multi-department war room on COVID-19 headed by the State’s Chief Secretary  where integrated information system is managed, analysed and  decisions are taken on prevention as well as  management of COVID-19 in  the state.

Nagaland Chief  Minister, Neiphiu Rio visited the war room on Friday to interact with the officials and staff manning it. He appreciated everyone  present there for their dedication and  hard work.

The Government of India has termed Nagaland free of any COVID-19 positive case so far. However, a patient from the state who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Dimapur, was shifted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital in Assam  after he had been founf COVID-19 positive.

