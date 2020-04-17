Nagaland’s COVID-19 war room on job 24×7

GUWAHATI: Nagaland government has set up a multi-department war room on COVID-19 headed by the State’s Chief Secretary where integrated information system is managed, analysed and decisions are taken on prevention as well as management of COVID-19 in the state.

Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio visited the war room on Friday to interact with the officials and staff manning it. He appreciated everyone present there for their dedication and hard work.

The Government of India has termed Nagaland free of any COVID-19 positive case so far. However, a patient from the state who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Dimapur, was shifted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital in Assam after he had been founf COVID-19 positive.