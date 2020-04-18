Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Meghalaya police donates over Rs 37 lakh to CMRF

The DGP, Meghalaya , R Chandranathan hands over the cheque of donation to the CMRF to the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Saturday.

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Police has donated over Rs 37 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund at this critical juncture when the state government faces the challenge of containing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in his twitter handle has expressed his gratitude to Meghalaya Police for contributing Rs. 37, 17,793 towards the CMRF.

Director General of Police (DGP), Meghalaya, R Chandranathan and Smti. I Nongrang (ADGP) presented the cheque to the Chief Minister on Saturday afternoon.

