Meghalaya police donates over Rs 37 lakh to CMRF

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Police has donated over Rs 37 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund at this critical juncture when the state government faces the challenge of containing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in his twitter handle has expressed his gratitude to Meghalaya Police for contributing Rs. 37, 17,793 towards the CMRF.

Director General of Police (DGP), Meghalaya, R Chandranathan and Smti. I Nongrang (ADGP) presented the cheque to the Chief Minister on Saturday afternoon.