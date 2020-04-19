5 more cured COVID-19 patients released from Assam hospitals

GUWAHATI: Five more cured COVID-19 patients were released — four from Mohendra Mohan Chodhury Hospital (MMCH) and one from Guwahati Medical College Hospital here on Sunday.

The patients who were discharged from the MMCH were Md Shahrukh, Mafizuddin, Zamila Khatun and Ad Asraf Ali. One Manish Tibrewal , resident of Spanish Garden in thre city, was released from GMCH. They were released after successive tests conducted on them indicated COVID-19 negative status.

With the release of these four patients the number of total cured COVID patients in the state increased to 17. As on date 16 COVID-19 patients were under treatment in hospitals. One patient had died earlier.

“My compliments to families of Md Shahrukh, Mafizuddin, Zamila Khatun & Md Asraf Ali who are discharged from MMCH today, after their 4 successive tests were negative. They all proceed for 14-day home quarantine. Total cured – 16, Kudos to medical team for stupendous efforts.” Tweeted Assam Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma after release of patients in MMCH.