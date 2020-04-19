Curfew in WGH extended to April 25

TURA: The West Garo Hills District Administration in an order issued under section 144 CrPC together with the Regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations 2020 has extended the curfew in the district from 6 AM of April 20 to 6 AM of April 25.

The order prohibits inter-state and inter-district movement of private vehicles except for medical reasons and valid car passes issued by the District Magistrate. Further, all educational, training, coaching institutions, etc shall remain closed, but these establishments are expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching. Moreover, all religious places and places of worship shall be closed and all religious congregation are strictly prohibited.

In case of funerals, congregation of more than twenty persons are not be permitted and also prohibits the assembly or gathering of 5 (five) or more persons in all public places, premises, commercial and residential localities beyond the individual households.

The closure of all weekly markets, regular markets, commercial and financial establishments in West Garo Hills District, (Tura Main Market and other highway main market including those in the Meghalaya-Assam border) has also been ordered.

However, the order exempts Security forces, Medical teams on duty and Pharmacies, MePDCL, Public Health Engineering (PHE), PWD, Police and Armed Forces, Fire & Emergency Services, Food and Civil Supplies department and FCI Staff, Tura Municipal Board, Telecom, Telegraph Communication, IT Services, NIC, Print and Electronic Media, Banks & ATM, Treasury and all Postal Services, Vehicles carrying Essential Commodities, food items, medical equipments or other goods, Home delivery, Community delivery vehicles with valid passes issued by the District Administration including collection, processing and distribution and sale of milk and milk products, grocery stores, vegetable and meat outlet shops identified by TMB in consultation with localities elsewhere notified by BDO’s in their respective blocks (Not on the Main Road) from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM each day.

While directing everyone to Stay At Home, the District Magistrate, West Garo Hills has advised to wear Mask and Cover the mouth when coming out in emergency which is mandatory until further orders.

Any person violating these lockdown measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable, the order warned.