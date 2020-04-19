DCs of ‘hotspot’ districts asked to maintains curbs during extended  lockdown

GUWAHATI: The Assam health department has directed deputy commissioners of districts declared as COVID-19 containment zones/hotspots and buffer zones to keep restrictions effective during the extended lockdown. The principal secretary, state health and family welfare department, through an order, has asked the deputy commissioners of these containment zones not to allow unchecked inward/outward movement of population except for maintaining essential services (including medical emergencies and law and order related duties) and government business continuity. “Thermal screening shall be carried out at all entry and exit points of these zones. Sufficient information and education campaigns shall be carried out in the containment and buffer zones,” the order stated. All vehicular movement, movement of public transport and personnel movement will be restricted in these zones. “The district administration will post signs and create awareness informing public about the perimeter control. Health workers posted at the exit points will perform screening (interviewing travellers, measuring temperature, recording the place and duration of intended visit and keeping complete record of intended place of stay),” the order read. “All roads including rural roads connecting the containment zone will be guarded by police. For personnel and vehicles requiring regular movement, a pass/identity card may be issued by the district administration with details recorded and communicated,” it said. Details of all persons moving out of perimeter zone for essential/emergency services will be recorded. “The deputy commissioners with the support of the superintendent of police are to ensure strict implementation of these guidelines. This order will be in force in such zones until the deputy commissioner relaxes such orders as per the guidelines of the health ministry,” it added. It may be noted that the general administration department of the state government had issued a directive allowing selected additional activities in districts where COVID-19 containment zones/hotspots (red and orange zone) have not yet been declared. This is however not applicable for the containment zones/hotspots (red and orange zones) and buffer zones.