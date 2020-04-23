Bengal’s active Covid-19 cases touch 300

Kolkata: The number of active coronavirus cases in West Bengal touched 300 on Wednesday with 26 more persons testing positive in the state, a top official said.

The death figure remained at 15, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha told reporters here.

“Till Tuesday, the number of cases was 274. Another 26 positive cases have been detected since then. The total now is 300,” he said at the state secretariat Nabanna.

He said 79 persons have fully recovered from Covid 19 since the outbreak of the disease in the state.

Altogether 855 persons were tested in the state on Tuesday. The cumulative figure of those tested in Bengal is 7,037.

He said 85 tests have been conducted in the Malda Medical College and Hospital, with all being declared negative.(ians)