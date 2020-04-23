One more tests COVID-19 positive in Assam, tally up to 35

Guwahati, 23 April: One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam taking the state’s tally up to 35. The person hails from Bilasipara in Dhubri district and has connection to congregation at Anthgaon Masjid in the city. It is first detection of a case after a gap of seven days.

“A man from Bilasipara, Dhubri has tested COVID-19 positive. He has a history of being in touch with another patient, who was part of Anthgaon Majid congregation in Guwahati,” tweeted Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam now has 15 COVID-19 patients under treatment while 19 patients have been discharged from the hospital. One patient died.

A COVID-19 patient from Nagaland is also undergoing treatment in Assam.

Meanwhile, Assam government has decided to open all government medical college and hospitals in the state which were converted to exclusive COVID-19 care centres, for general patients. However, Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Civil Hospital in the city will continue to remain as an exclusive centre for conronavirus treatment centre.