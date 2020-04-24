IPL can take WT20’s slot: McCullum

London:Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum on Wednesday advocated for this year’s T20 World Cup to be postponed to early next year, saying the currently-suspended IPL should take the mega-event’s slot.

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted all global sporting activities, jeopardising the T20 World Cup, scheduled in Australia from October 18-November 15, and also “indefinitely” suspending the 13th IPL, which was slated to begin on March 29. “I think the IPL will try and target that October window and the T20 World Cup will get pushed back,” McCullum, the coach of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, told ‘Sky Cricket Podcast’. There is also the women’s ODI World Cup scheduled in New Zealand in February, 2021. “That may mean the Women’s World Cup gets pushed back but hopefully we get to see all three tournaments operate.” McCullum said he neither sees the T20 World Cup happening without the stadium fans nor does he believe that teams from 16 nations will be able to travel to Australia in the wake of the pandemic, which has infected more than 20 lakh people globally. (PTI)