Swiggy resumes business in Shillong amid lockdown

SHILLONG: Online food ordering and delivery platform, Swiggy has been allowed to resume operation in Shillong amid lockdown.

The delivery boys of Swiggy on Friday told The Shillong Times that they were not getting as much order as they used to get before lockdown was imposed. However, the lockdown has facilitated them to deliver the food packets at the customers’ doorstep without any delay and hitch given that city roads are almost free of vehicles because of lockdown.

The administration has provided Swiggy’s delivery boys with permission to operate their vehicles to deliver food packets.