25 GVK ambulances from UP enough for now

SHILLONG: The GVK EMRI team in the city will use its 25 ambulances, which have travelled 1,500km from Uttar Pradesh, to serve 43 locations.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, state head of the GVK EMRI 108 Deepankar Chaudhury said 12 of the 48 existing ambulances of the team are non-functional and the organisation is struggling to get mechanics and spare parts from Assam owing to the lockdown.

“We have to repair and maintain them. The 25 ambulances will be sufficient for 43 locations. But more ambulances will be required if the locations are to be extended,” Chaudhury said.

GVK has 11 ambulances operating in East Khasi Hills, five in West Khasi Hills, two each in South West Khasi Hills, South West Garo Hills, East Garo Hills, West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills, one in East Jaintia Hills, four in West Jaintia Hills and six in Ri Bhoi.

There are 62 ambulances belonging to 108 and state ambulances which will be used specifically for COVID-19.

To put up new locations, paramedics have to be trained and it will take two months. Though there is no manpower crisis at GVK EMRI Shillong, “there will be a shortage if more locations are added”, said Chaudhury.

The 108 currently has a support staff of 243.

When asked about the allegations that 108 was not responsive, Chaudhury said there were 5,000 calls at one go during the time when the COVID-19 positive case was reported and “the capacity is only 20”.

Between March 16-31, the number of calls was 10,123 and 9,942 calls were attended. Again from April 1-23, the number of calls was 11,869 and 11,327 were attended, out of which 3,139 were registered.

The number of cases handled by the 108 has also increased. “On an average, we handle 40-45 cases and currently they are handling 60-75 cases,” the official said. There is also a drop in the call as they are receiving 600-650 calls.

Precautions

Chaudhury said the role of 108 was to evacuate people from Bethany Hospital on the day the positive case came up and take them to quarantine centres. They also went to Civil Hospital for sample collection and taking the positive patients and their primary contacts.

The pilot and the paramedic wear PPE and the ambulances are disinfected and sanitised.

Journey to Shillong

A dedicated team of the Uttar Pradesh-based GVK EMRI team managed to bring the 25 ambulances after travelling for nearly 1,500 km.

“The 32-member team from UP drove all the way and reached Byrnihat on Saturday. It left on Thursday. The members were taken back by MTC buses along with police escort,” said Chaudhury.

He added that the GVK team took the food supplies with them and cooked on the roadside. They were advised not to travel at night. They dropped off the ambulances at Byrnihat at 1.30 pm and the GVK team from Meghalaya brought them to the GVK headquarters at 4.30 am.