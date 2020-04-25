Assam mounts COVID surveillance in Dhubri

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited Dhubri district to take stock of the combat against COVID-19 pandemic in the district which has been marked a red zone after detection of five COVID positive persons.

He along with the Minister of State, Pijush Hazarika, minister Chandan Brahma and MP Biswajeet Daimary went to Chapar where they met doctors and health workers and inspected quarantine centre at Borkonda.

The minister also visited under construction quarantine centre for 700 people at Assam-West Bengal border in the district.

Assam government has mounted surveillance against COVID-19 in bordering district of Dhubri and Kokrajhar in the wake of rising cases on coronavirus infection in neighbouring West Bengal.

The Health Department in Assam has, meanwhile, extended the period of quarantine to 28 days instead of 14 days for any person who has come in direct contact with any known COVID-19 positive person.

Calling upon people against stigmatisation of COVID-19 positive persons, the Health Minister today tweeted, “It is absolutely necessary to remove stigma about COVID-19 from people’s mind. Also I may need plasma of recovered patient to save someone’s life.”