COVID-19: Assam NGO makes face masks, donates fund

GUWAHATI: The exigency precipitated by COVID-19 pandemic is all set to alter priorities of various institutions as the question of survival of mankind is now involved.

Already governments and organisations across the globe have deviated from the normal course of operation to accord priority to the issues cropping up because of the pandemic.

Biodiversity conservation and research organisation, Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) base in Assam is no exception to it. The top bracket NGO which has been working for research-based conservation of wildlife and nature since 1989 with support from any global organisations as well as various Government of India departments and institutions has set out to standby the Government of Assam and the people of the areas where the organisation has sustained project sites.

The NGO has made contributions towards Assam’s government fight against COVID-19 pandemic through humble contribution towards Assam Arogya Nidhi and hundreds of handmade face masks.

Aaranyak has contributed Rs one Lakh to Assam Arogya Nidhi for the combat against COVID-19 pandemic at the designated bank account of the fund.

Aaranyak has arranged for home-made cotton face masks as per guidelines issued by the Principal Scientific Advisor to Govt. of India.

So far Aaranyak has distributed about 350 such masks in Bokakhat sub division, 160 masks to staffs working in Pabitora WLS and another 500 face masks are being made for distribution among villagers living in and around Manas National Park.

The NGO in association with Department of Science and Technology, Government of Assam and Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) has also published awareness materials on COVID-19 pandemic for distribution among common people.