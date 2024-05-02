Thursday, May 2, 2024
News AlertREGIONAL

Curbs imposed in Baksa for proper conduct of May 7 polls

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, May 2: Ahead of the third phase Lok Sabha elections in Kokrajhar constituency, the Baksa district administration has imposed a prohibitory order restraining the movement of people and vehicles for exit to Bhutan and entry to Indian territory from Bhutan under the jurisdiction of Baksa election district from the evening of May 4 till completion of the poll on May 7.

“For smooth conduct of the Election, all the international border (land) routes (entry and exit) need to be sealed and movement of both people and vehicles be restricted from 5pm on May 4, 2024 till completion of the poll,” Krishna Baruah, district magistrate, Baksa, stated in the order.

The order has been promulgated under Section 144(2) of CrPC 1973.

However, certain exemptions have been allowed during the restricted period.

They include medical emergency cases that necessitate travel from Bhutan to India; entry of Indian citizens or foreign tourists who are already on tour or otherwise in Bhutan upon producing valid travel documents to competent authorities and tourists willing to travel to Bhutan on producing valid travel documents to competent authorities as per due process.

The movement of essential goods (perishables, etc) vehicles will also be allowed after thorough checks at border check posts by the competent authority.

Besides, any voter under Kokrajhar (ST) parliamentary constituency will be allowed to enter Baksa election district on production of proper documents during the intervening period, including poll day.

 

