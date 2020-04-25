Doctor from Bethany hospitalised

SHILLONG: A doctor of Bethany Hospital, who had reportedly treated Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang was admitted in Shillong Civil Hospital and later referred to a private hospital.

Shillong Civil Hospital officials, however, said that the doctor, who was under quarantine, has tested negative for COVID-19.

According to the officials, he was brought to the hospital on Friday evening with chest problems.

Later, at the request of the doctor, he was shifted to a private hospital.

The officials, however, said they were not aware whether the doctor had treated Dr Sailo.