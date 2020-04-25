Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Doctor from Bethany hospitalised

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
bethany-hospital File Photo

SHILLONG: A doctor of Bethany Hospital, who had reportedly treated Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang was admitted in Shillong Civil Hospital and later referred to a private hospital.
Shillong Civil Hospital officials, however, said that the doctor, who was under quarantine, has tested negative for COVID-19.
According to the officials, he was brought to the hospital on Friday evening with chest problems.
Later, at the request of the doctor, he was shifted to a private hospital.
The officials, however, said they were not aware whether the doctor had treated Dr Sailo.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.