Former Governor Devananda Konwar passes away

GUWAHATI: Veteran politician from the state and former Governor of Bihar, Tripura, and West Bengal, Devananda Konwar passed away on Saturday morning at his Guwahati residence. He was 77. His death has been widely condoled.

Konwar joined the Indian National Congress in 1955 as a student leader. He served Assam as a Cabinet minister in 1991 in Hiteswar Saikia-headed Congress government and again in 2001 in the government headed by Tarun Gogoi.

Konwar began his career as a lecturer in English Department in Cotton College. He was the founder Principal of Guwahati College which was set up in 1968-69. He also served in Gauhati High Court and Supreme Court as a lawyer in various periods of his life.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has condoled Konwar’s death saying his death has left a void in the world of Assam politics.

“Saddened to learn about the demise of former Governor of Bihar, WB & Tripura and former Assam Minister Devananda Konwar. My sincere condolences to bereaved family members and well-wishers,” Sonowal tweeted.

Former Assam Chief Minister, Tarun Gogoi while condoling the death termed Late Konwar as very intelligent and straight forward politician and a leading lawyer who tirelessly fight of the rights of backward communities.