‘No news about MSD since WC’

NEW DELHI: India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma says he has no idea “what’s happening” with elusive former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, about whom he hasn’t heard anything since India’s semifinal exit from the World Cup last year. With the IPL postponed indefinitely, the chances of an improbable India comeback look even more bleak for Dhoni, who has not played cricket for months now.

“We don’t know what’s happening with him. We haven’t heard any news about him. The last match of the World Cup was in July. From there, till now we haven’t heard anything, I have no idea,” Rohit said during a live chat. (IANS)