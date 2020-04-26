All’s well, says Tynsong

SHILLONG: The government is confident that the state is safe as no positive case has been reported in the last four days.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, however, said that the government would not be complacent.

“ I urge our citizens not to panic… it seems the situation is fully under control and we have been able to contain the spread of the disease”, he said.

Asked if the lockdown would be further relaxed, he said that the government was reviewing the situation on a daily basis and even the Centre so far has not taken any decision on the national lockdown.

Maintaining that the government has the details of all the primary contacts of the first patient, he said that sample collection and testing of the high-risk category contacts of the patient have been completed and testing of the other categories was on.

Tynsong said that the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has constituted 48 teams in the entire district for monitoring 5875 people who are under home quarantine and these teams would call , enquire and monitor them 24X7.

“ If any symptoms appear, the teams would be responsible for collecting the samples and if these are positive , necessary action would be taken,” Tynsong said.

In addition, the government has also instructed all the deputy commissioners to form teams in every village and locality to ensure there is no outbreak in their areas.

The teams would comprise of village headmen, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, ANM and one teacher from the locality.

Tynsong also said that as of now, 1169 samples have been sent for testing while 1097 samples have tested negative.

The government is awaiting the results of 60 samples.

Meanwhile, Tynsong also informed that there are 10288 citizens who are stranded in different parts of the country, including 2719 in Karnataka, 2104 in Assam, 1164 in Tamilnadu,658 in Maharashta, 642 in West Bengal etc.

Out of 10288, 10287 of them want to avail the one-time financial assistance provided by the government and till date, money has been disbursed to 7288 of them while the remaining will get by next week.