Assam Governor assumes charge of BTC as polls put off

GUWAHATI: The State Election Commission, Assam expressed its inability to conduct polls to the general council of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) as per schedule due to the prevalent lockdown, requirement to adhere to social distancing and other restrictions in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

In view of the expiry of the term of the Bodoland Territorial General Council on Monday, Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has assumed charge of the administration of Bodoland Territorial Council with immediate effect in public interest and in exercise of powers vested in him under the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

Moreover, as per a notification issued by the Department of Welfare of Plains Tribes and Backward Classes Government of Assam, Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, has been appointed as the Administrator of BTC to supervise, direct and control the overall administration of Bodoland Territorial Council.