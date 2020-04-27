No hurry to reopen schools, counsellors’ body tells govt

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Progressive Counsellors Union has advised caution with regard to reopening of schools after the lockdown ends asking that it be first observed how the situation unfolds while the Education department said the matter will be finalised on April 28.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Union said there is too little information about the ability of COVID-19 to spread, and on the availability of resources and the ability of the state to contain it.

“We believe that the lockdown has only either delayed the spread or has prevented it only because there is less human-to -human interaction”, it said.

It said children are part of the high-risk groups and schools provide a setting where they interact and form close bonding among themselves. “We feel as a union that decision to open educational institutions (if any) immediately without an observation period can have severe implications that we will not be prepared for”, it said.

The Union urged the state government and Education department to discuss the future of the students and the safety of the children and first ensure that the lockdown has not just created a situation of stagnation that is only delaying the spread of COVID-19 due to the distancing adding that they provide concrete proof and plan so that parents can entrust the state with the future and lives of the children.

Meanwhile, the Education department said that the matter of reopening of schools post lockdown has not yet been finalised and any information circulating in this regard is not ratified by it.

The principal secretary of the department said that the decision will be finalised after further discussions within the government and with the MHRD ministry on April 28.