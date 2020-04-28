Advisory for Bethany visitors

SHILLONG: The state government on Monday advised all those who visited Bethany Hospital on or after April 6 to stay under home-quarantine up to May 4.

The Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department informed that all those who visited Bethany Hospital, Shillong or Nongpoh before April 6 have completed the quarantine period. They, however, are required to compulsorily wear masks, practise hand-hygiene (using handsanitiser / washing hands frequently with soap) and maintain social distancing in both work place and at home.

He also said that irrespective of the date of visit to Bethany Hospital, anyone having symptoms of dry cough, fever and difficulty in breathing, should report immediately to 108 or visit the nearest hospital so that the government can take steps for testing.