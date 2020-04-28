State govt imposes ban on pig import

SHILLONG: Following the unusual death of pigs in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya has banned import of pigs from other states.

Assam has already stopped sale of pork in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister in- charge of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department Prestone Tynsong told reporters on Monday that transportation of pigs from other states into Meghalaya has been stopped until further orders.

“The decision was made in view of the unusual mortality of not less than 1000 pigs in one day reported in parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The department will stop the import of pigs from other states. The veterinary officers will have to be vigilant with regard to piggery farms which have to be properly monitored as import of pigs is not allowed”, Tynsong said.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have sent samples to the lab for testing to ascertain facts as it is suspected to be some kind of flu but not swine flu, he said.

Tynsong said that it is advised that people should consume pork only after cooking at high temperature for at least 30 minutes.

Quoting the order of the department, he said signs of high fever in pigs and any abnormal mortality of pigs should be brought to the notice of the district animal husbandry and veterinary officer/sub divisional animal husbandry & veterinary officer.

“All government pig farms, private pig farms and pig farmers should take adequate measures for strict hygiene and bio-security such as disinfection of farms, equipment and restricting entry of any outside person into pig farms. Detailed advisory can be downloaded from website http://megahvt.gov.in/”, the order said.

People can also call mobile phone numbers 9863316850, 9436119910 or 8414953455.

The order of the department comes in the wake of death of pigs in the districts of Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Dibrugrah, Sivasagar and Jorhat of Assam and in the districts of West Kameng, Papum-pare, Lower Siang, Upper Siang, East Siang, Lohit, Leparada, Namsai and Changlang of Arunachal Pradesh.