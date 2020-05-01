State govt plans phase-wise exit of migrants

SHILLONG: The state government is looking to send back migrant workers, who are currently in the state, to their respective places in a phased manner.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said the government will first concentrate on those hailing from the region, especially Assam, since the risks would be less.

“We are not going to touch those from outside the North East at the beginning since there is more risk involved”, he told reporters after the review meeting here.

He said the government can look to expand the ambit in the second phase.

Stressing the need to put a very strong checking mechanism at the border areas, Conrad said that all the migrant workers will have to register online before they come in or may be when they enter as some may not have access to technology for registering online.

“There will be registration process while they enter and obviously the same will be done while they enter Assam. After the screening is done, there will be quarantine procedures in states. So the protocols are going to be the same everywhere,” Conrad said.

Pointing out that it is going to be a massive exercise, he said that huge manpower will be required to ensure that the exercise is carried out in a smooth manner.

On the inter-district movement of migrant workers, he said that they have allowed movement from other districts except from Shillong which has been categorised as a red zone.

The chief minister said the government will be ready with the entire manual not only just the protocols as it will provide a clear idea on the procedures which are required to be followed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed that they have instructed the Transport department along with the Deputy Commissioners on the arrangement of the buses for dropping the migrant workers from one district to another except East Khasi Hills.

Despite the MHA directive to allow the travel of the migrant workers, Tynsong said that the migrant workers are free to continue to stay and continue with their work since the construction work has already resumed.

“We will not allow migrant workers from outside the state. Migrant workers should be from within the state,” the deputy chief minister said.