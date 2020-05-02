JHADC discusses pending staff salary

JOWAI: The CEM JHADC, Thombor Shiwat on Friday discussed matter related to pending salaries of the council staff for the last seven months.

In a joint meeting with the Deputy CEM, Lasky Rymbai and other members of the ruling party, the CEM informed that his executive committee is concerned about the pending dues of the staff while urging them to bear with the EC.

“We understand their problem but I assured them that once the state government releases the amount, their salaries will be paid”, he said.

The CEM further informed that the Council is yet to receive Rs 100 crore which is a share on royalty from the state government.

The share includes Rs 81.37 crore from major mineral and Rs 16.08 crore from minor mineral including limestone.

“If the government releases the amount we will be able to pay the salary which is around Rs 6 crore per month”, Shiwat said adding that the staff should not panic or be scared of not getting their salary.

The staff of the council had threatened to go for indefinite strike if the executive committee failed to pay their salaries.