Meghalaya one test away from COVID-free status

SHILLONG: The state on Friday inched closer to becoming COVID-19- free with the third tests of the 9th and 10th patient also turning negative leaving just one positive case while the East Khasi Hills district moved from red zone to orange zone.

On the other hand, the state government allowed a slew of relaxations with conditions from May 4 for areas falling under the green zone.

The Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, on Friday said ten of the 11 active cases have been declared as recovered by the Health authorities.

He said the 9th and 10th patient have now recovered as they have tested negative for the virus for the third time.

It may be mentioned that eight of the 11 active positive cases tested negative and were declared recovered on Thursday, and on Friday, two more were declared recovered reducing the number of active case to one.

Talking about the 11th patient, the chief minister said that the second test was negative and within 24 hours another test will be done and if that also comes out negative, the patient would be declared recovered.

The two more tests on the positive patients were conducted after completion of their 14-day quarantine.

The state had 12 positive cases out of which 11 were active after one death.

As of now, 1629 samples have been collected and sent for testing. While 1557 were negative the reports of 60 are awaited.

Red to Orange

The East Khasi Hills district has now been declared as an orange zone as no more positive case have been detected in the district since the last 14 days.

Informing this, Principal Secretary of the Health department, Sampath Kumar, said that a district is declared an orange zone if no positive case is detected in 14 days. “After 14 days more, if there are no more positive cases, the district is then declared a green zone”, Kumar said.

An area is also declared as red zone when the number of cases doubles in less than four days.

He said that the Centre has asked state governments to formulate their own containment strategies.

According to Kumar, the state government conducted surveillance in clusters as mandated under red zone by going door to door so that any possible community transmission can be checked.

Stating that community COVID-19 management teams are now working across the state, he said that they would check on people expected to arrive in the state shortly.

“We need to live with COVID-19 and we can’t flee away from it and the best way to stop its transmission is by physical distancing, wearing masks and maintaining hand hygiene.

He also said that a meeting was held on Friday with church leaders from across the state through video conferencing and the government stressed the need to educate people about the virus saying that they should not panic as 80 per cent of the cases do not require hospitalisation.

Relaxation

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday said that the government would now allow mining activities, which are duly licensed, from May 4.

“This includes minor and major minerals. A few mining companies like Lafarge and other small units are also allowed to resume their activities,” he told reporters.

In addition, the government has also allowed inter -district movement of public transport in the entire state except in Shillong agglomeration with a condition that only 25 per cent of the total public transport will be allowed from May 4 for which respective deputy commissioners and district transport officers will work out the modalities.

Furthermore, he informed that the state government has also allowed reopening of industrial estate at Byrnihat, Umiam industrial estate, industrial units in West Khasi Hills, Jaintia and Garo Hills.

As far as the cement factories are concerned, the government has asked them to submit the details of their working plan like bringing materials from outside so that movement of the trucks can be regulated.

“We are still awaiting their reply and will decide accordingly”, he added.

Stating that the decisions were taken on condition of Standard Operating Procedure, he added that advisories and protocols have to be maintained by each unit as prescribed by the Health department from time to time which includes social distancing.

He cautioned that the government will close down the units if protocols are not followed.

Meanwhile, he said the government will notify the registration forms on Saturday for those who are willing to return and contact numbers will also be given.

“We will also have a meeting with Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong as It is necessary to involve the local bodies and they will be given the SOP when our citizens come back to the state”, Tynsong said.

Relaxations

25% public transport to operate within the districts on rotation basis which is to be decided by the DC of the district concerned in consultation with the DTO. All public transport vehicles shall utilise only 50% seating capacity. However, public transport is not permitted within the Shillong Urban Agglomeration area.

EPIP Byrnihat, Umiam Industrial Estate and all other industrial units in the state to resume operations.

Cement plants to operate at 50% capacity subject to regulation by the Commerce and Industries department on the number of trucks allowed to ply. Mining of limestone and boulder by lease-holders for domestic sale within the state or the country. Export is not permitted.