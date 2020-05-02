Railways extends cancellation of passenger trains till May 17

GUWAHATI: In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that the cancellation of all passenger train services on Indian Railways shall be extended till May 17.

Accordingly, all trains including long-distance, Intercity, local passenger and narrow gauge trains will remain cancelled till the 24-00 hours of 17.05.2020. So, all passenger carrying trains coming towards N.F. Railway and originating from N.F. Railway will also remain cancelled. No journey tickets are being issued to the passenger for travel and so no one should come to Railway Station.

However, the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places will be carried out by the Shramik special trains, as required by the State Governments, in terms of the guidelines issued by MHA.

These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons. Any stranded person who wants to travel should contact the State Government authority only.

Moreover, Freight and Parcel train operations will continue as it is at present.