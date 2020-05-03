Hands need special care

Handwashing remains No. 1 tip for preventing the spread of corona virus (COVID-19). It is common sense and it works.

Frequent, effective, safe and proper hand hygiene is one of the most important protective measures because it reduces the risk of infecting other people in the community, home, healthcare facilities, schools and other public spaces. The soap dissolves the fat membrane and the virus falls apart like a house of cards and ‘dies’. The thumb rule is that you should wash your hands for at least 20-30 seconds. An easy way to time it is by singing the full happy birthday song twice, making the experience quick and pleasant.

Actually, the skin on the back of the hands is thin and lacks oil glands. That is why hands are prone to wrinkles and lines. The nails also become dry and brittle, breaking or chipping easily.

So along with protecting ourselves from the new disease, we also need to protect our hands. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain will tell you how.

Excessive hand washing can lead to and exacerbate skin issues like pain, redness, flaking and itching. By over-washing our skin, we can develop dry cracks giving bacteria an entry point into our bodies that leads to conditions such as eczema.

The outermost layer of our skin is composed of oils and wax, and it acts as both a shield from the outside and a guard that maintains natural moisture in the skin. This natural barrier is broken down by the suds created by soap while washing hands.

Bath time is appropriate for pampering your hands and supplying them with the oil and moisturising they need. Before your bath, apply warm oil on the hands and massage it into the skin. This helps to soften the skin. You can use coconut oil, which is very nourishing. Or, use pure almond oil. Immediately, after your bath, apply a moisturizing lotion or cream, while the skin is still damp. This helps to seal in moisture.

Twice a week, have a pre-bath treatment by mixing ground almonds with curd and a pinch of turmeric. Apply on hands. After 15 minutes, rub the paste gently on the skin and wash it off with water. At night, massage cream on your hands, working it into the skin.

You can also try some home remedies to keep the skin soft and smooth:

Among the many kinds of moisturisers, hand creams are better than body lotion because they are more nourishing. Lotions, which are primarily water-based, can further dry out skin because the water evaporates. Creams, which are often oil-based, are more effective after washing hands. Once your hands are dry, immediately use a hand cream to seal in the moisture.

Hand soap should also be gentle and fragrance-free. Take four teaspoons of almond oil and mix one tablespoon of rose water. Add half teaspoon of tincture benzoin, drop by drop. Mix together. Apply this on the hands. Wear loose cotton socks on the hands and leave on the preparation all night. Rinse off with plain water next morning.

Use hand ointment or cream instead of a lotion as these are more effective. Vaseline is still the most effective moisturiser.

Lemon juice and sugar rubbed together with the hands helps to soften the skin.

Take two tablespoons of sunflower oil, two tablespoons of lemon juice and three tablespoon of coarse sugar. Mix together till it becomes a paste. Apply and rub into hands. Wash off after 15 minutes. Do this three times a week.

Take fresh orange peels, pierce them with a fork. Rub the peels on the hands to brighten them.

Choker (wheat bran) and besan (gram flour) can be mixed with turmeric and milk into a paste and applied on the hands. Wash off after 20 minutes. This softens, cleanses and tightens the skin.

Mix almond oil and honey in equal parts and massage into the nails and cuticles. For dry nails, warm any vegetable oil and soak fingers in it for 10 minutes. Wipe off with a moist towel.

A few almonds daily make nails strong. Include whole grains, yogurt, leafy green vegetables, sprouts and fruits in your diet.

If your skin is sensitive to harsh chemicals then you should handle cleaning supplies while wearing gloves.

One-teaspoon Brewer’s yeast added to one glass of fresh fruit juice also keeps the nails and skin in good condition.

At night before going to bed, apply thick moisturiser and then cover with cotton gloves to increase absorption. Consider a humidifier at night — raising the humidity level in a room can help dry skin.

Germs spread easily from wet skin so drying your hands completely is an important step. Paper towels or clean clothes are the most effective way to remove germs without spreading them to other surfaces.