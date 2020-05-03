Need to identify inherent strengths to overcome crisis: Assam CM

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday held a telephonic conference with professors and associate professors of various universities of the state and sought their views and opinions regarding the prevailing situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every crisis brings an opportunity with it and we must consider this difficult phase as an opportunity to build a new Assam by identifying our inherent strengths. Teachers are seen as the guides of the society and to break the stagnation brought by COVID-19 and revive the socio-economic condition of the state, the suggestions offered by professors of universities would go a long way in formulating future action plans.” Sonowal said.

As many as 2645 professors and associate professors of 11 universities of the state participated in the telephonic conference.

Thanking the teachers and students of universities for their cooperation in making the both phases of lockdown successful, the chief minister called for their support in the extended period of lockdown as well and sought their active participation in making the people aware about the observance of COVID-19 health and hygiene protocols.

“Teachers occupy a special place in the society and hence, their role in spreading the right information regarding social distancing, hand washing, etc is very crucial,” he said.

Admitting that the students’ learning process has been affected by the lockdown, Sonowal underlined the role of teachers in the present scenario through increased use of technology as alterative to classroom teaching methods.

He called on the university teachers to devise a strategy to teach those students in the rural areas who do not have access to internet connection or smartphones while at the same time maintaining social distancing norms.

“During these difficult times, it is important for the university teachers to keep the students motivated by being in close touch with them through telephone or social media and providing them necessary academic guidance,” Sonowal said.

The chief minister also took various suggestions from university professors about preparing the future framework for continuing educational development in the state.

The teachers apprised Sonowal about the ways students have been taught during the lockdown and also thanked the chief minister for taking timely and swift action by the state government to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.