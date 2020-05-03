Only 4 days & the fateful test

SHILLONG: The domestic help of Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang who was tested positive for COVID-19 worked with the family for only four days before she got the viral infection.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on phone, the 30-year-old woman from Mawtharia, Pomlakrai under Mylliem C&RD Block, said she has been quarantined in Shillong Civil Hospital for 17 days now and “I do not know when I am going to be released”.

As per guidelines, the quarantine period is 28 days.

“I was not scared when I heard that I was COVID positive. Also, I am being taken care of well in the hospital. But just that I have not met my family for so long,” she said, adding that she did not speak to anyone from Dr Sailo’s family since the time she was admitted in hospital.

On her experience about working in the house, the woman said Dr Sailo was “a really good man and I have nothing against him”. When asked whether she would want to continue working with the family, she emphatically said, “No.” The woman, who has now tested negative, is among the 11 persons who were tested positive after the first detection.