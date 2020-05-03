Village verdict: ‘Pomlakrai is normal’

SHILLONG: Pomlakrai village is only 2 km from Mawtharia where a positive case was reported. But the villagers there never discriminated against the CVID patient or her family. Instead, they came together to allay fears and support the woman’s family, which is also in quarantine in the village.

Pomlakrai under Mylliem C&RD Block has quite a spread of farm fields where villagers grow potatoes and vegetables. On Saturday afternoon, as sombre clouds gathered threateningly over Pomlakrai, the few villagers near small shops looked nonchalant. “Things are normal here,” was the answer to most of the questions.

There were no masks on their faces or bottles of sanitisers at their shop counters. Life indeed looked normal.

Aiom Marbaniang, who runs a humble grocery shop in the village, said the Dorbar Shnong has allowed the shops, which also includes a local vegetable cum snack ‘counter’ and meat, to open. “This helps villagers to get the basic things. We will shut shop at 5pm,” she added. The village of over 360 households had an initial shock when they learnt about the COVID positive patient on April 15 but they were quick to react, and the right way, instead of encouraging stigma.

“We sealed the villages immediately after the report and this continued for three weeks. Even inter-village travelling was not allowed. There were volunteers to keep an eye. We also spread awareness among villagers about the disease and the precautions and asked them not to panic. We acted fast,” said Pomlakrai headman Ialambor Tariang.

The restrictions have been relaxed at Pomlakrai but Mawtharia still remains in self-quarantine. Tariang said none from the village is allowed to come to his village and vice versa. “It will be better not to go there. You can speak to the headman on phone,” Tariang advised when this reporter asked whether a visit was possible.

To the same question, headman of Mawtharia B Suiting said on phone, “The visitors can come till the community hall but definitely cannot meet the family (of Sailo’s employee).”

Suhting informed that there was no stigma against the woman or her five family members. Earlier, a report in this newspaper said the executive Dorbar of the village has resolved to provide all support to the family of the person who has been tested positive for COVID-19.

“Now everyone in the village knows about primary and secondary contacts, hand-washing and masks. We are farming too. I grow potatoes for consumption. Some grow vegetables and sell in the village,” said Luckystar Tariang, a resident of Pomlakrai.

“Things are normal,” was his obvious statement.