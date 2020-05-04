Developed By: iNFOTYKE

KSU against export permission to Assam pvt firm

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
TST

SHILLONG: Members of the KSU War Jaintia Circle on Saturday met the West Jaintia Hills deputy commissioner and expressed strong reservations against the government decision to allow transportation of goods from Assam to Bangladesh.
The KSU asked the deputy commissioner to put pressure on the Political department to reconsider its April 27 order permitting Guwahati-based York Print Pvt. Ltd to export goods to Bangladesh on alternative days.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.