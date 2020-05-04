KSU against export permission to Assam pvt firm

SHILLONG: Members of the KSU War Jaintia Circle on Saturday met the West Jaintia Hills deputy commissioner and expressed strong reservations against the government decision to allow transportation of goods from Assam to Bangladesh.

The KSU asked the deputy commissioner to put pressure on the Political department to reconsider its April 27 order permitting Guwahati-based York Print Pvt. Ltd to export goods to Bangladesh on alternative days.