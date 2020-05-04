KSU Delhi units suggests steps to prevent 2nd wave of COVID-19 outbreak in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), New Delhi Unit, has written to the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma suggesting measures to prevent the second wave outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

In the letter to the CM, the KSU unit mentioned that the rapid diagnostic test for COVID-19 at entry points is to be used only to assess the true prevalence of disease for epidemiological purpose and not as a first line screening test.

The union stated that in a person with poor innate immunity the production of antibodies will be poor and the government will miss out on those cases if the rapid diagnostic test is used.

Pointing out that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has already recalled rapid diagnostic test kits due to poor accuracy, the union asserted that the state government’s continued use of these kits is questionable.

The union stated that the government should consider using RT-PCR of nasopharyngeal swab instead of Rapid diagnostic test as a screening test for all returnees especially those coming from red zones if they show any symptoms of COVID-19.

They observed that the health care workers should be sensitised regarding various symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, dry cough, sore throat, breathing difficulty, severe headache, loss of sense of taste and smell, generalised body ache and diarrhoea.

The union stated that all returnees have to strictly follow quarantine protocol at home preferably staying in separate room with minimal contact to other family members.

They have suggested the increase in the quarantine duration to 28 days from the current 14 days as the standard quarantine duration is double the maximum incubation period (Covid -19 incubation period is 14 days).

Stating that there should not be complacency by the administration, the union also suggested that the Dorbar Shnong should not discriminate any of the returnees undergoing quarantine.