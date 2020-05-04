State suffers setback as patient tests positive

SHILLONG: The hope of the state being declared free of COVID-19 by May 10-11 was dashed on Sunday with the last patient testing positive in the second test after having tested negative in the first.

Informing this on Sunday, the Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, said that the sample would be sent for retest again on Monday while adding the patient is stable.

As per norms the government has to send the sample every three days for testing till the result is negative and the patient is fully cured.

The Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, had said on Saturday that state could be declared as free of the disease if no more positive cases are detected by May 10-11.

Night curfew

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills district administration has promulgated night curfew with effect from May 4 to May 11 between 7 pm and 6 am daily.

Curfew passes for the period can be obtained via online application at www.eastkhasihills.gov.in, a statement said.

Section 144

The district administration has under Section 144 prohibited several activities from May 4 up to May 11 between 6 am and 7 pm in view of the prevailing situation concerning COVID-19 in the state.

Among these, the order prohibits inter-district and inter-state movement, any assembly whatsoever and while enforcing this.

Besides, the order prohibits any assembly whatsoever, operation of major markets and shopping complexes in all commercial locations, hotels and hospitality services other than those used as quarantine facilities and housing of stranded persons and tourists, opening of restaurants, dairy stalls, tea and food stalls except home delivery, opening of saloons, beauty parlours, spa and other similar rejuvenating centres and operation of all shops dealing in non-essential items.

The order also prohibits movement of persons above 65 years of age, person with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 in public places beyond individual households except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

Further, incoming additional labour force to in situ construction activities in urban areas is also prohibited.

Operation of public and private transport in Shillong urban agglomeration barring public transportation arranged by the Transport department on May 2, operation of private transport in civil sub-divisions of Sohra and Pynursla and in all the C&RD Blocks of East Khasi Hills, operation of public transport in civil sub-divisions of Sohra and Pynursla and in all the C&RD Blocks of East Khasi Hills above the limit notified on May 1.

The prohibitory order states that public and private vehicles with pass in Civil Sub-Divisions of Sohra and Pynursla and C&RD Blocks and authorised public vehicles of Transport department and private vehicles with pass in Shillong urban agglomeration will move with two passengers and driver for four-wheelers, one pillion rider with driver for two-wheelers and public bus to utilise only 50 per cent seating capacity.

Operation of permitted supply chains, wholesalers and retail outlets will be regulated as per scheduled timings and dates which will be released in advance from time to time by the district magistrate, East Khasi Hills District.