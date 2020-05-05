Arunachal govt focuses keeping state in green zone

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday took stock of quarantine facility at Police Training Centre (PTC) at Banderdewa on Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary and at the control room of the state COVID task force at Naharlagun.

Khandu said that every effort must be made to ensure that Arunachal always remain in green zone. He said main focus of the government was to make 12 entry points along the Assam-Arunachal boundary foolproof so that no cases of coronavirus slips into the state.

Khandu laid emphasis on having a robust health infrastructure and facilities in the state. He said all funds from NESID and NEC would be diverted for health sector for this year.

On shortage of doctors across the state, Khandu urged for rationalisation of doctors and medical staffs. He requested the doctor fraternity to prepare a proposal, as they would be the best for suggestions on how to improve health facility in the state.

The Chief Minister made thorough inspection of facilities inside the PTC campus that has arrangements for screening of newly arrived passengers where doctors will determine them for being symptomatic or asymptomatic. He also inspected the swab collection kiosks where health workers were in full body suit PPE.

Khandu then inspected the dormitories meant for females and males inmates. He separately interacted with the male returnees and asked about the facilities including sanitation, quality of food and medical facilities.

He later visited the control room of the State Task Force on COVID-19 at directorate of health services office in Naharlagun and held a meeting with the officers of the task force on the roadmap for fighting coronavirus and other similar pandemic disease on a long-term basis.