CS warns violators of physical distancing

SHILLONG: Chief Secretary MS Rao has warned people against violation of physical distancing while referring to the crowd on the first day of relaxation of lockdown.

In a statement on Monday, the chief secretary said that violation was noticed in liquor stores, private vehicles and government offices.

This will derail the strategy of the government in containing COVID-19, the chief secretary said.

According to Rao, any person violating physical distancing, including not wearing masks in public places, will be taken into task as per law.

He also said proprietors of shops and other establishments should also adhere to the protocols.

Some parts of Shillong city witnessed traffic snarl for some time on the first day of the relaxation of lockdown.

The district administration had partially lifted curfew from Shillong agglomeration

Speaking on the matter, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, M War Nongbri said people have to get curfew pass to come out in the evening as the curfew is imposed from 7 pm to 7 am.

Commenting on the day to day activities, she added that the country is still under lockdown and district administration cannot allow every activity to take place.

She said as thousands of citizens are coming back to the state, this is an important phase for the state and prohibitions are required to be in place so that the situation is under control.

Making it clear that no movement of public and private transportation is allowed, she also said whoever needs to bring out their private vehicles must obtain pass from the DC’s office.