Global cases surpass 3.5mn

INTERNATIONAL
By Agencies

Washington: The number of coronavirus cases has surpassed the 3.5 million mark globally, according to the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University.
As of Monday, the overall number of cases worldwide stood at 3,507,053, the university’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) said in its latest update. US continued to lead the global tally with 1,158,041 cases, followed by Spain (217,466), Italy (210,717), the UK (187,842), France (168,925), Germany (165,664), Russia (134,687), Turkey (126,045), and Brazil (101,826).
In terms of COVID-19 fatalities, the US accounted for the world’s highest at 67,682, the CSSE data revealed. (IANS)

