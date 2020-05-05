NFR transports more than 100 rakes of coal, PoL and cement amid lockdown

GUWAHATI: Fulfilling its commitment to ensure availability of important raw material and fuel through its freight train services to meet the requirements of the power, transport and other key infrastructure sectors during the nationwide lockdown, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has transported huge quantity of Cement, Coal and PoL products to every nook and corner apart from power houses located in various states.

Due to relentless operations of railways, all power plants and petroleum depots have comfortable stock with them in spite of COVID-19 related nationwide lockdown.

During the lockdown period from March 25 to April 30, the NFR transported 36 rakes of PoL for unloading at various states within its area. Six such PoL rakes were unloaded at Ramnagar IOC siding of Tripura to meet the requirement of that state. Four rakes were unloaded at Patharkhola IOC sidings near Lumding, two PoL rakes were unloaded at Gumto siding of Arunachal Pradesh, six PoL rakes were unloaded at New Guwahati and seven PoL rakes were unloaded at the Brahmaputra Crackers Polymar Ltd (BCPL), Dibrugarh. Ten such PoL rakes were unloaded at New Jalpaiguri and two at Malda court stations.

Similarly, six rakes of cement were unloaded at New Guwahati, five rakes in Barpeta, two rakes each at New Tinsukia, Dekargaon and Harmuti stations and one rake each at Silapathar, Dibrugarh and Haibargaon stations to fulfil the requirement of cement for constructions related works in nearby areas.

Four rakes of cement were unloaded at Bathnaha, three rakes at Purnea, two rakes at Kishanganj and 1(one) rake at Katihar to meet the need of local areas. rakes of cement were also unloaded at Dalkhola and one rake at New Jalpaiguri of West Bengal.

Moreover, NFR also carried 67 coal-laden rakes from various parts of the country, which includes 55 rakes of coal for thermal power house at Salakati, Assam and 12 rakes at other locations for industries which uses coal for other purposes.