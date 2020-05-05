Pot Pourri

Donor gives employees at hospital $1 million for bonuses

Santa Cruz (US): Around the country, there’s a lot of gratitude for medical providers these days, and in Santa Cruz, California, a recent anonymous note to the local hospital was no exception.

“Thank you for standing up (and staying up!) to care for our community,” it said. “This humankindness is what makes you heroic.” It was the donation that came with that note — $1 million — that has hospital employees cheering. The gift was designated entirely for employees — nurses, cleaning staff, lab techs, medical records, even mailroom staff and security guards who have worked at Dominican Hospital for at least a year are getting a bonus check. Full-time staff get $800, part-timers receive $600.

Hospital president Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz said the donation is a testament to their employee’s clinical excellence and their tireless dedication.

After weeks of hard work, nursing supervisor Amy Loudon said she was amazed at the generosity of a stranger, and especially appreciative it’s being shared with all employees this week.

“There are so many people who keep the hospital running. Nurses and doctors are getting the praise, but we couldn’t do it without the staff who clean the floors, deliver supplies, fix machines, everything. It’s a team, and I’m glad the whole team is getting a thank you,” she said. As for her own bonus? “I’m definitely going to spoil myself a little bit,” she said. Which is probably why the anonymous $1 million do-gooder made the donation. (AP)

Iranians attend religious ceremonies at drive-in venues

Tehran: Iranian worshippers were attending religious services at drive-in venues in Tehran, as mosques in the country have shut down during Ramzan in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus spread, a media report said on Monday.

Footage from Sunday showed around 3,000 worshippers, said the Press TV report.

“This is the best idea that could be done in this regard,” said a worshipper, who added that “families can attend (the service) together without having a face-to-face or direct contact. They can sit and enjoy this ceremony.”

Another worshipper thinks that such services were “far better (than) online or television ones,” as those “cannot give that pure feeling of it, but this ceremony makes us feel that we are at religious places”.

On Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani said that mosques in 132 low-risk or “white” cities and towns had been given clearance to open their doors from Monday. “Friday prayer sermons will resume in those areas as well… However, all these steps will be taken by respecting the health protocols,” the BBC quoted Rouhani as saying.

He said that a similar plan was in place for schools from 16 May.

The country, which was once the worst affected in the Middle Eastern region, has registered 97,424 confirmed cases of coronavirus and a death toll of 6,203. (IANS)