Returnees welcome home but no going back: CM

SHILLONG: It is going to be a one-way traffic for those returning to the state.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday said that citizens returning to the state will not be able to go back any time soon.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said that those who are returning home must remember that there is little chance of going back.

“It is not going to be a to-and-fro movement and those who are coming back, their stay in the state will be for medium or long term,” he said while adding that those who wish to stay in their respective places can stay back there.

He also said that some people stranded outside the region, have said they would like to come back at their own expense.

However, the government has made it clear that allowing citizens from one or two places to visit Meghalaya will not be fair and the same yardstick would be applied to all.

He said that the government would also allow them to enter the state in a phased manner.