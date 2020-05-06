Pay Rs 7600 per head to jobless amid lockdown: Tarun Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Former Chief Minister of Assam and senior Congress leader, Tarun Gogoi has appealed to the state government provide Rs 7600 each to every poor and jobless person along with 10 kg rice to provide them succour amid the economic downturn precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He urged for continuation of MPLAD fund as it indirectly provides livelihood to poor people in the state.

“I urge upon the government to give jobs to all MGNREGA active card holders. Importance must be given to MGNREGA scheme. Even town areas also should be covered under this scheme at this stage,” Gogoi said.

“Corona affected people have been provided required support but the other patients specially Cancer patients, Kidney patients, Heart patients etc., should also be well taken care of,” the former CM said.

He called for substantial allocation fund to NE stated from the PM CARES Fund especially to Assam.

“Rupees five VAT per litre of on petrol and diesel should be withdrawn immediately as it will affect in all section of societies in the state, “Gogoi urged the state government.