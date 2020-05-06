Safety first, no rush to evaluate papers: MBoSE

SHILLONG: Evaluation of papers of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examinations, 2020 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) is continuing although the progress has been slow with fewer teachers involved in the exercise this time.

Joint Director of MBoSE, M Marbaniang informed that the Board received the intimation from the government on April 20 and the evaluation started the next day.

“Previously, there used to be 80 teachers evaluating the papers but due to the current situation, only 20 teachers are being involved. We cannot engage more teachers”, Marbaniang told The Shillong Times on Tuesday. As many as six teachers, who are listed as primary and secondary contacts of the COVID-19 positive patients, have been barred from participating in the evaluation work.

“We have told them to follow the protocols and they are adhering to the same”, Marbaniang said, while asserting that the teachers have been asked to go through the papers with due care and without any hurry.

Marbaniang explained that generally there is a division of subjects between Shillong and Tura and the same was being followed this time also.

Earlier, some of the evaluators from Tura would come to Shillong and stay in the guest houses but currently inter-district travel is not permitted.

“Safety is a priority. We will go ahead with the evaluation but we will not rush into the same”, he said.

He said that curfew passes were being issued to the teachers strictly for evaluation duty and not for any other purpose.

Asked whether they will be able to complete the evaluation process by May 31, the deadline set by the government, Marbaniang said they are trying to complete the task in time.

Explaining his take on online classes, he said it cannot be a substitute to classroom teaching. The online classes are only meant to keep students engaged in the lockdown period.