About 100 standalone DSIIDC liquor stores open in Delhi

New Delhi: As the Delhi government allowed the sale of liquor in Delhi, close to 100 standalone shops having L6 and L8 licences under the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIISC) are operating in the city.

The sale of liquor was allowed from Monday in Delhi as the government extended the lockdown for two weeks with some relaxations based on the Centre’s guidelines.

On Saturday, the Delhi Excise Department asked for the list of L-6 — retail vend of Indian liquor in public sector — and L-8 — retail vend of country liquor in public sector — shops which fulfil the Central government’s criteria.

The Centre has allowed opening of standalone shops from Monday even in the Red zones with strict implementation of social distancing.

According to an official from DSIIDC, close to 100 shops are fulfilling the criteria of opening.

“We gave our list to the Excise Department and got approval for opening the shops falling under the standalone category and other guidelines. Close to 100 shops are operating as of now,” the official told IANS.

The official also said the sales in these shops are yet to be calculated.

The Delhi government issues licences to sell liquor to its tourism and related undertakings — Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation; Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation; Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited; and Delhi Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Store.

These agencies can further issue licence to those who want to use their premises to sell liquor.

The Excise Department had asked the four bodies to provide the list of the liquor shops being allowed to open which fulfil all conditions prescribed by the Central government.

DSIIDC was vested with the Indian-made foreign liquor activity by the government and it thereby transitioned into the liquor business in 1979 for ensuring the availability of genuine liquor to the customers at approved rates and evasion of duties and taxes by middlemen.

It also ensures stopping the leakage of revenue accruable to the government by way of excise and sales tax.

DSIIDC holds a considerable share of market in retail sale of IMFL, beer, Imported Foreign Liquor and country liquor since 1979.(IANS)