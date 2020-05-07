Experts collect honey bee samples for testing

SHILLONG/ NONGSTOIN: The officials of Horticulture department visited the areas of Mawthadraishan where the mysterious death of honey bees was reported, to take samples and send them to ICAR on Thursday.

An official source said on Wednesday that the dead bees were collected and sample of the honey comb was also taken.

“We found out that the queen bee was dead and the honey comb has become very dry. We are not scientists but we inspected the areas and found that the only crops grown were maize and potato. We also asked the people whether they used pesticide to which they said they do not use any and even the adjoining villages also do not use pesticides. In such a case, we do not know the reason behind the death of the bees”, the official added.

The official also asked the residents whether the state Health department has disinfected the areas to contain COVID-19. Again, the residents replied in the negative.

“The cause of death is unknown, we still found 4 live bees there and kept them in a bottle but allowing air to enter the bottle. However, by the time, we reached Shillong, the bees were dead”, the official said.

The official added that all the bees in the bee-hive were dead and flies have infested around the dead bees and worms have also emerged which was accompanied by a foul smell.

The official was informed by a bee keeper that the bees were found dead about one week ago at Umthied Iawkohsoin Myriaw in West Khasi Hills.

A team of entomologists carried out a separate inspection at Umthied Iawkohsoin village.

) Headman of Umthied Iawkohsoin, Tenningstar Lyngdoh Nongum told media persons that the department of Horticulture has taken the matter seriously.

He said the Director of Horticulture S Nongbet along with horticulture officials came to collect samples for testing and the result will be submitted to the state government.

Entomologist D Thubru, who is also the horticulture development officer stationed at Mawthadraishan Block, came for a separate inspection at Umthied Iawkohsoin village, where he met the bee keepers and also inspected more than 15 hives.

Thubru said he cannot arrive at any conclusion as the bees are not affected by any chemicals and he suspects that they died of some unknown diseases.

“I have collected the samples for testing and they will be sent to ICAR to find out the reason as we cannot take up any remedial measures without knowing the cause of disease”, Thubru said.