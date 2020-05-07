NSCN-R leader arrested with arms, ammunition in Cachar

GUWAHATI: Assam Police in a joint operation with Assam Rifles arrested one self-styled lieutenant colonel of NSCN (R) along with arms and ammunition from Ramgaizang area under Jirighat Police Station of Lakhipur sub-division today.

Acting on a tip-off about presence of the NSCN-R leader in charge of Zeliangrong Region, the Assam: Police along with Assam Rifles personnel cordoned off the area and apprehended the militant who is identified as Johna Rongmai from Churachandpur, Manipur,

After spot interrogation, the militant led the security personnel to one spot, from where they recovered one CZ 75 B (Czech Republic) 9 mm pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition and one Chinese grenade from the hideout.

The operation was led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Lakhipur sub-division.