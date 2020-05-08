Developed By: iNFOTYKE

3 more COVID-19 patients detected in Assam, tally up to 56

By From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: The upswing in the curve of COVID-19 positive patients in Assam continues to steep with three more persons being detected COVID-19 positive today taking the state’s tally up to 56. All of them had returned from a visit to Rajasthan.

“Three more persons, who travelled in the bus from Rajasthan in which the Cachar district  COVID-19 positive person (Sahabuddin Saidul) travelled, have tested positive,” tweeted State Health and Family welfare minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

So far, 56 persons have tested COVID-19 positive in Assam including 21 active cases, 43 discharged patients and one death

 

