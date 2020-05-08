Citizens outside NE should get own transport: Govt

SHILLLONG: The state government has decided to allow citizens who are stranded outside the North East to manage their own transportation to return to the state from May 11.

Speaking to media persons after Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the government is hopeful that the process of bringing back the stranded citizens from the Northeastern states would be over by Saturday-Sunday.

“We will permit those who are stranded in other parts of the country and who can manage their own transportation to return to the state from coming Monday,” Tynsong said.

According to Tynsong, some of them had already booked their transportation even as the government made it clear that even if they decide to come back to the state, they will have to strictly follow all the prescribed protocols and inform the nodal officers about their decision to come back to the state well in advance. On the citizens who are not able to return on their own, Tynsong said that the state government is trying to convince the Centre to arrange special flights or trains for the citizens of the state who are in other parts of the country.

“Our chief minister is also following up the matter with the union ministers of home, railways and civil aviation to help out in bringing back those who are stranded,” Tynsong said.

According to him, there are around 8000 stranded persons from outside the region, who have registered with the government.

“It is a big challenge for the government even if 7000 of them decide to return to the state. The government will have to take care of their ration during the 14 days’ home quarantine which they will have to undergo,” he said.

To a question if the government will provide some more financial assistance for those who would stay back, the deputy chief minister said the government is yet to discuss the matter.

While highlighting that the government is facing financial challenge, Tynsong, however, thanked the citizens of the state for generously contributing to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and added that the contribution is over Rs 8 crore.

Informing that nearly 3,000 citizens stranded in the North East had registered to return home, Tynsong said 1680 citizens have been able to return home till Thursday through the four check points in Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba and Tikrikilla.

Results of 75 samples awaited

Out of the total 2054 samples which were sent for testing, 1,967 have reported negative while the results of 75 samples are awaited.

“We will again collect the samples of the last COVID-19 patient on Friday for testing,” Tynsong said.

The last COVID-19 patient had been tested thrice after she had contracted the virus. From the three samples, two had tested positive for the virus.