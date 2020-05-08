Closure of Tea industries during lockdown affects farmers

TURA: Coming to the aid of tea farmers from the region whose plantations are ready for harvesting, the Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC), Babadam Unit has urged the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner to allow the operation of two tea industries from Rongram near Tura.

Two tea industries- the Arengh Tea Industry and the Durama Tea Industry are located at Rongram about 15 kilometres from Tura and the Committee informed that as they were not functioning at the moment due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the farmers do not have an alternative outlet to dispose off their produce.

“The tea leaves are already matured and the farmers need to pluck them and sell them through these two industries. If they are not harvested in time, the farmers will lose their produce and all their hard work would have been for nothing,” the Committee said,

The committee urged the deputy commissioner to allow the industries to open or to find an alternative solution so that the farmers do not have to lose the benefits of their hard work.