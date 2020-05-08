Curfew extended till May 17 in West Garo HIlls

TURA: In continuation with the earlier order, Curfew under Section 144 Cr PC together with the Regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations 2020, has been extended in the entire West Garo Hills District till 12 noon of May 17.

Meanwhile, Grocery stores, Vegetables, Fruits, Milk and Meat outlets, Animal Feed and Agriculture machinery spare parts and repairs shops will continue to remain open which are identified by Tura Municipal Board in various localities from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM each day while Sunday will be closed.

Further, the fresh activities permitted in the order issued permits the operation of Auto Rickshaw with 50 % seating capacity and will ply on Odd/ Even basis (Odd Registration Number Odd day and Even Registration Number Even day).

The order also permits the operation of all forms of public transport which will be regulated by District Transport Officer and shall be allowed to the extent of 25% and all vehicles to operate at 50 % alternate seating arrangement.

Moreover, as per the order Construction activities shall be allowed in Tura Municipality area, but subject to labourers already available at the worksite and not sourced from outside and subject to due permission from the Town Planner and COVID Health Advisory.

In addition to these, permission which has been granted earlier to open mobile recharge, repair, computer shops, Hardware stores, electrical shops, Common Service Centres all outside Tura Bazar area, and Services provided by self employed persons like electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics and carpenters remains the same.

Operation of Legal Brick Kiln in rural areas, all agriculture and allied sector activities like farming, harvesting, marketing and transportation of produce, MGNREGA works, Construction works, irrigation projects, buildings, industrial project in rural areas only and outside Tura Municipality area, quarrying of chips and aggregate and transportation and all these activities should be implemented with strict maintenance of social distancing and other advisories which needs to be monitored by their respective department heads.

Besides Common Service centres identified by CSC district magistrates, service provided by self employed persons, shops for repair of trucks outside TMB area, mobile recharge, computer shops outside Tura bazar area, stand alone vehicle repair shops as identified by TMB and home delivery of books have been allowed.