Deficit teachers oppose salary deferment

SHILLONG: The Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers Association (KJDSTA) has opposed the deferment of salary of teachers by the state government.

In a statement issued on Thursday, president of KJDSTA, Babu Kular Khongjirem said the adverse measures taken by the government regarding deficit school teachers, deficit pattern and ad hoc teachers are unwarranted and similar action taken by the Kerala government was stayed by the Kerala High Court recently. “The stand of the Meghalaya government is in fact a clear violation of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and an arbitrary act without prior consultations with the concerned stakeholders,” the KJDSTA said.

However, the association said due to the peculiar prevailing situation of financial emergency, it does not want to go against the government for the sake of those who are the worst affected.

At the same time, the association urged the government to expedite the disbursement of salary of teachers for the next second quarter and payment of deferment dues without any further delay.

“We would also like to remind the government that pending dues are to be paid by the government to deficit teachers like arrear of the revised pay and retirement benefit scheme besides others”, the statement said.

According to the teachers’ body, the government should not ignore the demands of teachers and once normalcy prevails, the government should address their concerns.