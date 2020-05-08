Tourist spots in state to remain closed: James

SHILLONG: MDA Spokesperson and Cabinet minister James Sangma on Thursday asserted that the state government has not taken any decision on reopening of the tourist spots in the state in view of the growing cases of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Interacting with the citizens on Facebook, Sangma also said that the decision pertaining to resumption of the Kolkata-Shillong flight service will be taken by the Central government.

On the issue of re-opening of schools, Sangma said that the state government does not want to take any chance since children are quite vulnerable.

Reacting to queries of people being stranded in Meghalaya Houses across the country for long, he said that people should reach out to the state government in case of any difficulty.

He also added that a request will be made to the government to waive off room rent for the stranded citizens.

He also informed that as many as 7020 people are under home quarantine whereas 75 others are under institutional quarantine.

The state has a stock of 1,39,686 PPE, 1,38,726 N95 masks and 5,20,000 3-ply masks, he said.

He also clarified that the government is allowing delivery of books made through online purchases.